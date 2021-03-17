Baylee Cosgrove | Paxton-Buckley-Loda girls’ basketballWhy she’s Athlete of the Week: The senior came up big for the Panthers while helping them advance to the Sangamon Valley Conference tournament championship game. Cosgrove, a DePaul softball signee, bucketed a team-best 10 points in a quarterfinal win over Cissna Park and led the way in a semifinal victory over Gardner-South Wilmington with 13 points.
From Cosgrove: “I feel like all year I’ve had that in the back of my head — this is the last time. That’s kind of been my motivation all year is this is a shortened season, so I’ve got to go out there and give it my all every game.”
She needs tickets to see … a Justin Bieber concert. I really like all of his music. I’ve been a fan of his for a long time, so that’s one of my dreams is to go to one of his concerts.
One movie she could watch over and over is … “Beauty and the Beast,” the newer one. I love that movie. Don’t really know why, but it’s just one of my favorites.
If she could choose one superpower, it would be … invisibility, just to be able to sneak around sometimes. And I’m kind of a nosy person, so I feel like being able to sneak around where nobody can see you would be pretty cool.
The social media platform she uses most is … Snapchat. That’s all my classmates’ form of communication. That’s how we all talk to each other.
Her biggest pet peeve is … loud chewing. It really bothers me.
Her favorite basketball memory is … my freshman year, when we were in the conference tournament and we beat Watseka. It was a pretty close game, and I got to play in my freshman year for that game.
Her most embarrassing basketball memory is … the first time I played my freshman year ... it was in the Tip-Off tournament at Fisher, and I got the ball and I just chucked it up and it was airballed. I think it went straight out of bounds, and I was really embarrassed.
Before a game … this year me and my friends started a tradition where we go on a Starbucks run. We go down to Champaign and get Starbucks. Other than that, we just shoot around before.
After a game … I eat a lot after a basketball game and just ice.
In five years, she sees herself … in an internship for dietetics.
Honorable mention: Erin Houpt, Danville basketball; Adasyn Jones, Hoopeston Area basketball; Carleigh Parks, Champaign Central basketball; Claire Seal, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond basketball; Zoe Walton, Sullivan basketball.