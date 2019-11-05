PAXTON — Two people who were found dead in a wrecked car west of Paxton on Oct. 13 died from blunt-force trauma to the head as a result of a traffic accident, Ford County Coroner Rick Flessner said.
Flessner said the cause and manner of death of Taylor M. Johnson, 19, of Rantoul, and Reynaldo I. Hogue, 29, of Chicago, became known Tuesday, when Flessner received the results of autopsies performed on Oct. 15 by Dr. Shiping Bao at the Champaign County morgue.
A farmer harvesting corn called 911 on the morning of Oct. 13 after finding the wrecked four-door Saturn in a ditch just east of a bridge near the intersection of county roads 150 North and 1500 East.
Miss Johnson and Mr. Hogue were found inside the car dead. Flessner said it appeared they had been deceased for several hours, although the exact time was not immediately known.