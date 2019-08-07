SHELDON — Iroquois County’s coroner has released the name of the 17-year-old girl who was found dead Monday inside the home of a Sheldon resident who was later charged with her murder.
Coroner Bill Cheatum identified the deceased as Adara J. Bunn. Ms. Bunn, known as “Sissy,” was living in Sheldon, Cheatum said.
Ms. Bunn was a student at Milford High School, according to the Milford Area Public School District. Grief counselors were to be made available to students from 8 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Thursday and Friday at the high school, or by appointment at other times, the district said in a Facebook post.
“We are suffering as a staff, student body and community for this loss,” the Facebook post said. “Please keep the family of our student in your thoughts and prayers during this terrible time.”
Ms. Bunn’s body was found inside the home of 49-year-old Arthur C. Jensen at 315 W. Main St. in Sheldon after sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a disturbance there at 4:13 p.m. Monday.
Assistant State’s Attorney Alex O’Brien said that when deputies arrived, Jensen walked outside and told them that there was a girl inside and that he strangled her. O’Brien said he was not aware of any relationship between Jensen and Ms. Bunn.
An autopsy performed Tuesday at the Brian R. Mitchell Forensic Center in Kankakee County confirmed the cause of death was strangulation, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office. Toxicology and other forensic tests will be performed by the forensic lab of the Illinois State Police.
Jensen was charged Tuesday in Iroquois County Circuit Court with two counts of first-degree murder and appeared that afternoon before Judge James Kinzer.
Kinzer set Jensen’s bond at $1 million, meaning he must pay $100,000 to be released from jail.
Jensen is due back in court at 1:30 p.m. Thursday.
According to Ms. Bunn’s obituary, she enjoyed reading, fishing and school, amongst other things, and was a member of the Goodland Community Church in Goodland, Ind.
Visitation for Ms. Bunn will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 12, at the Gerts Funeral Home in Goodland, Ind., followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m. at the funeral home.