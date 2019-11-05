PAXTON — Ford County Coroner Rick Flessner has released the name of an elderly man from Texas who was killed on Oct. 23 when his car left the road and struck a guardrail on Interstate 57 south of Paxton.
The deceased was identified as Ernst Otis Kiehl, 72, of Copperas Cove, Texas. Flessner said Mr. Kiehl, a retiree, was relocating to Sheboygan, Wis., and was on his way to meet up with his wife in Goshen, Ind.
District 21 Illinois State Police said he was driving a 1999 Mazda convertible north on I-57 near mile marker 258.5 when around 8:49 a.m. his car left the roadway, striking a guardrail.
He was pronounced deceased at the scene.