The Hoopeston Area High School Cornjerkers baseball team took on Donovan May 13.
The Cornjerkers fell to Donovan in a close 10-9 game.
Pitcher Grant Morgan took the loss for the Cornjerkers.
Ben Brown went 2-3 with one RBI, while Nick Hofer went 2-5 with one RBI and Mason Rush went 1-3 with two RBI.
Hoopeston Area traveled to Milford on May 14 for a high-scoring game.
Milford routed Hoopeston Area 17-5.
Pitcher Laiton Staley took the loss for Hoopeston Area.
Gavin Montez went 2-2 for one RBI.
Hoopeston Area was back in action the following day when they traveled to Champaign Central for a doubleheader.
Champaign Central defeated Hoopeston Area 12-2 in the first game.
Mason Rush took the loss on the mound for the Cornjerkers.
Nick Hofer went 2-2 with one RBI while Keygan Field went 1-2.
Champaign Central defeated Hoopeston Area again in the second 18-8.
Pitcher Wyatt Eisenmann took the loss for the Cornjerkers.
Nick Hofer went 2-3 with one RBI while Keygan Field went 2-3 with one RBI and Derek Drayer went 1-2 with two RBI.
In softball action, the Lady Cornjerkers defeated Donovan May 13 17-4.
They hosted Milford May 14 and lost 8-4.