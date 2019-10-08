LEROY — Police continue to search for a 24-year-old Rankin man who allegedly ran from police into a cornfield during a traffic stop in McLean County.
In a Facebook post Sunday, the LeRoy Police Department asked for the public’s help in tracking down Wayne A. Yeary, who is wanted for aggravated driving under the influence, driving on a revoked driver’s license, escape and resisting arrest.
Yeary also has a few warrants from neighboring counties.
Yeary allegedly fled during a traffic stop in the area of Interstate 74 and Illinois 136 around 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5.
Assisting in a search were the McLean County Sheriff’s Office, Normal Police Department, Downs Police Department and Illinois State Police.