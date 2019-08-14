GIBSON CITY — A burglary at a local business remained under investigation Wednesday.
Police Capt. Kaleb Kraft said in a news release that Gibson City police responded around 8:15 a.m. Monday to a report of a burglary at Bradbury Auto Sales & Service Center, 629 W. 8th St.
Several items were reportedly stolen from the business, Kraft said. The scene was processed by the Illinois State Police crime scene unit, he said.
The crime continued to be investigated Wednesday by the Gibson City Police Department and Illinois State Police crime lab, Kraft said.
Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call Ford County Crimestoppers at 217-784-4173. Informants may choose to remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction.