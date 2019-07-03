ROBERTS — The Roberts Village Board approved a contract during its July 1 meeting with the Champaign-based Farnsworth Group engineering firm to oversee the bidding process for the repainting of the exterior of the village’s water tower.
The village will borrow about $115,000 from a local bank to cover the project, which is expected to be completed later this year or in spring 2020, depending on contractors’ availability.
Other business
Also at the July 1 meeting:
➜ Water department employee Paul Theesfield’s monthly report said 864,000 gallons of water were pumped in the village in June, up from 693,000 in May.
➜ The board voted to increase maintenance employee Michael Walker's hours to 60 hours a month.
➜ The board learned that ordinance enforcement officer Janet Walker would be sending letters to 45 residents requesting that their address numbers be posted on their homes.
➜ Janet Walker’s monthly report showed five violations for failure to mow properties. She also said she had accepted the code enforcement officer’s position in Piper City.
➜ Village Board President Rick Flessner said he denied a request for a permit for a private and public fireworks display. The requester had no insurance to cover the show; the requestor also had no state license and was not bonded, Flessner said.
➜ The board made plans to discuss the status of the former Roberts Public Library building in August.
➜ The board learned that the cleaning and waxing of the tile floors in two bathrooms and in the entrance area at the Village Hall was completed by Watseka-based Diversified Services, which did the work for $300.
➜ The board learned that the village had fulfilled a Freedom of Information Act request for the minutes of meetings from the past year.
➜ The board learned that the local fire department’s Insurance Services Organization (ISO) rating remained unchanged.
➜ Flessner said he signed the tax levy and extension approval for Ford County.
➜ Flessner said he sent a congratulatory letter regarding the Canadian National Railroad’s 100th anniversary.
➜ The board approved a list of streets to be repaired using motor-fuel tax revenue, as submitted by Joe Grimm of the Farnsworth Group.
➜ The board discussed an ordinance not allowing concealed carry.
➜ The board learned that Trustee Matt Vaughan was working on the village’s ordinance book, which is being retyped on a computer for digital/online use.
➜ The public was reminded that a car show sponsored by Living Word Church in Roberts and a pavilion dance/show will be held Saturday, July 20. The band Statesboro with Venessa Driggers will be performing.