PAXTON — The Paxton-Buckley-Loda school board is expected to approve entering into a contract with Strebeck Auction Co. during Wednesday night’s meeting in preparation for holding an auction on Saturday, July 13, at PBL Eastlawn School.
Along with the contract, the board is expected to approve a list of items from the old school building that will be retained by the school district, as well as a list of items that will be donated to the Ford County Historical Society and a museum in Iroquois County. Most other items from the building will be up for auction, Superintendent Cliff McClure said.
Earlier this spring, the live auction was tentatively scheduled for July 13 at the school — the district’s oldest at 94 years old. The building — which served as Paxton High School from 1925 to 1965 and then as a junior high school until 2005, when it became PBL Eastlawn School — will be torn down this fall after its third- through fifth-graders move into a 63,400-square-foot addition being built on Clara Peterson Elementary School’s east side.
Wednesday’s meeting begins at 6 p.m. in the board room at the unit office in Paxton. It is open to the public.
Other business
Also at the meeting:
➜ The board is expected to approve an amended agreement between the school district and Paxton Area Chamber of Commerce. The agreement allows the chamber to lease school district-owned property immediately west of PBL High School for the installation of a gigantic flagpole that would fly a 30-by-60-foot American flag. “There were a couple of changes (to the agreement) that were asked for by the board, and the chamber agreed to those,” McClure said.
➜ The board will hear a report on the progress of the construction of the building addition to Clara Peterson Elementary School, as well as the renovation of the existing Clara Peterson Elementary School building.
➜ The board will discuss and possibly take action on a proposal to allow fifth-graders to join PBL Junior High School’s track-and-field and cross-country teams.
➜ The board is expected to approve the seeking of proposals for waste services for the 2019-20 school year.
➜ The board will hear a report from the PBL Education Foundation regarding grants that were awarded by the nonprofit foundation to the school district this past school year. The board is also expected to approve those grants.
➜ The board is expected to approve the renewal of the school district’s food service contract with Aramark.
➜ The board is expected to approve a candidate for induction into the PBL Hall of Fame during homecoming week this fall. The name of the candidate will be announced at the meeting.
➜ The board is expected to approve a copier agreement with GFI.
➜ The board is expected to take action on a proposed social studies curriculum, Lego kits and iPads.
➜ The board is expected to approve the purchase of new driver’s education textbooks.