There will be at least two contested races for seats up for election next March in Ford and Iroquois counties.
Five hours ahead of Monday afternoon’s deadline for candidates to file their nominating papers for the March 17 primary, a three-way race had been set for two available seats on the Ford County Board representing District 2. A two-way race had also been set for the circuit clerk’s position in Ford County.
Three candidates filed the necessary paperwork to become Republican candidates in District 2: newcomer Lesley King of Piper City and incumbents Robert Lindgren of rural Loda and Tim Nuss of rural Roberts. Because all filed at the same time, a lottery will be held to determine their order on the ballot.
Filing as Republican candidates for Ford County circuit clerk, meanwhile, were two newcomers: Kamalen Johnson Anderson of Paxton and Suzanne “Suzie” Shell of Paxton. Incumbent Kim Evans is not seeking re-election.
No other contested races had emerged as of noon Monday in Ford or Iroquois counties.
In Ford County, filing as Republican candidates for two available seats representing District 1 on the county board were incumbents Tom McQuinn and Jason Johnson, both of rural Paxton.
Also, two newcomers filed as Republican candidates for a pair of available seats representing District 3 on the Ford County Board: Emily Lattz of rural Gibson City and Jerry Wright of Gibson City. Incumbents Randy Ferguson and Dr. Bernadette Ray, both of Gibson City, had not filed as candidates.
Brandon Roderick of rural Gibson City filed as a Republican candidate for Ford County coroner. Incumbent Rick Flessner of Roberts did not file as a candidate and said he is not running for re-election.
Andrew Killian of Gibson City filed as a Republican candidate for re-election as state’s attorney. No one else had filed as a candidate.
No Democrats filed as candidates for any seats in Ford County.
Whoever is elected to the county board will serve a two-year term, while the winners of the circuit clerk, state’s attorney and coroner positions will serve four-year terms.
In Iroquois County, filing as uncontested Republican candidates were:
— Lisa Hines of Cissna Park for re-election as circuit clerk.
— William Cheatum of rural Watseka for re-election as coroner.
— Jim Devine of Watseka for re-election as state’s attorney.
— Chad McGinnis of rural Chebanse for re-election to a seat representing District 1 on the county board. No one had filed for the other available District 1 seat, currently held by Michael McTaggart of Clifton.
— Incumbent Barbara Offill of Gilman, newcomer David Penny of rural Buckley and incumbent Ernest Curtis of Gilman for three available seats representing District 2 on the county board. Incumbent Gerald “Jed” Whitlow of Gilman had not filed as a candidate.
— Newcomer Thomas Lynch of Cissna Park and incumbent Charles Alt of Cissna Park for two available seats representing District 3 on the county board. Incumbent Marvin Stichnoth of Milford had not filed as a candidate.
— Incumbents Sherry Johnson of rural Sheldon and Kevin Coughenour of Watseka for three available seats representing District 4 on the county board. Incumbent Kevin Bohlmann of Watseka had not filed as a candidate.
No Democrats filed as candidates for any seats in Iroquois County.
Precinct committeemen
Filing as candidates for Republican precinct committeeman were:
In Ford County: Theodore Conkling (Mona), Lesley King (Pella), Tim Nuss (Lyman), Eric Thompson (Peach Orchard), Thomas Bennett (Drummer 5), Steve Pacey (Patton 1), Allen Barnes (Patton 4) and Kim Evans (Patton 5).
In Iroquois County: John Shure of rural Buckley (Artesia), Lyle Behrends of rural Ashkum (Ashkum 1), Patrick Doggett of rural Watseka (Belmont 3), Paul Ducat of rural Chebanse (Chebanse 2), Barbara Offill of Gilman (Douglas 1), James Clarage of Loda (Loda), Kurt Albers of rural Martinton (Martinton), Kevin Coughenour of Watseka (Middleport 1), Mitchell Bence of Watseka (Middleport 4), Stephen Huse of rural Gilman (Onarga 2) and Charles Alt of Cissna Park (Pigeon Grove).
Filing as a candidate for Democrat precinct committeeman in Iroquois County was David Trout of Loda (Loda).