MELVIN — Contestants are being sought for the Ford County Fair’s annual talent show, scheduled for Tuesday, June 25.
Anyone interested in competing in the talent show can obtain an entry form from the Ford County Fair Book or at www.fordcountyfair.org. The registration deadline is Wednesday, June 12.
Entrants must not be older than 21 by June 25. First-place winners in each division will receive $100, with second-place winners receiving $60 and third-place winners receiving $40.
The winner of each division will represent Ford County at the Illinois Association of Agricultural Fairs Convention in January 2020 in Springfield.
For more information about the talent show, people can call Becky Beck at 217-419-2420 or email ifixhaircolor@yahoo.com.