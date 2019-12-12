PAXTON — A Paxton resident would like to see something done to slow down drivers on streets that intersect Holmes Street on the west side of town.
A first step will be to set up a speed trailer at Elm and Holmes streets near the Paxton Daycare Center and the Howard Thomas Park.
Resident Jake Pietkiewicz told the city council during its Dec. 10 meeting that he has been involved in several near-accidents as he drives from downtown to the daycare center at Elm and Holmes streets to pick up his children in the late afternoon. Pietkiewicz said drivers who “blow through there” are “apparently young drivers who don’t know the rules of the road.”
Alderman Kammy Johnson Anderson said she was reluctant to install more yield signs or stop signs when there are already so many in town. Instead, Johnson Anderson suggested the speed trailer be set up in the hopes that it would get drivers’ attention.
Meanwhile, Police Chief Coy Cornett said the addition of stop signs and yield signs over the 20-some years he has worked for the police department has resulted in far fewer accidents.
“It’s (made) a huge difference,” Cornett said. “There were 130 accidents a year back then (when I started working here) and just 28 this year.”
Cornett, though, said he would not tell the council what to do.
Cornett said that in the past couple of years, there were four accidents at the intersection of Holmes and American streets, two at Holmes and Maple streets and just one at Holmes and Elm streets. Cornett noted that Holmes Street is completely “open” from Cherry to American streets and that the American-Holmes intersection is “blind.”
Johnson Anderson showed the council laminated maps of Paxton that show every traffic-control sign in the city. Johnson Anderson said she was given the template for the map from a publishing company in Texas and Cornett put in all the signs. She said that when the council discusses the possibility of additional signs, it can use a dry-erase marker to put them on the map and study the overall traffic pattern. She said there are more paper maps available for aldermen to use for other purposes.
Other business
Also at the meeting:
➜ The council approved Mayor Bill Ingold’s appointment of Hillary Sawyer to the Paxton Carnegie Library board.
➜ The council learned of Alderman Rob Steiger’s resignation from the council. Steiger said he has moved “300 feet out of the city limits,” meaning he can no longer serve on the council. “I’m still very interested in Paxton and enjoyed serving on the board,” Steiger said. Ingold thanked Steiger for his service and wished him well.
➜ Ingold said employees would be installing “no thru trucks” signs around the downtown. Many semi-truck drivers have been driving down Market Street instead of using the designated state truck route.