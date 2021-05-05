Jim Lewis, and Frank Titus, members of the Jordan Park Fishing Pond Committee recently stocked the pond with small crappie and catfish.
The committee works with the Gibson City council and has served as volunteers to develop a public fishing area in the 12 acre industrial park west of Gibson City. Since 2016, the pond has been stocked with more than 2200 fish, including bass, bluegill, crappie, and catfish. A ramp, sidewalks, and fishing dock, were installed and are ADA accessible.
The committee has also built a picnic pavilion, and a fenced dog park, and a half mile walking path.
More than 50 trees of various species have been planted on the grounds.
The area also includes two small pollinator plots, planted in cooperation with Pheasants Forever.
Several area boy scouts have contributed to the park as a part of earning their Eagle Scout badges.
The park is open to the public from dawn to dusk.