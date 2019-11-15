PAXTON — The Ford County Public Building Commission on Thursday authorized the county’s public health department to proceed with the purchase and installation of an interior door at its office in Paxton for a cost not to exceed $1,500.
The commission’s chairman, Ron Shapland of rural Cullom, said the door will be installed in a doorway to a room that currently has no door. The room will be turned into office space for a newly hired employee who is handling the Adult Protective Services caseload.
The Ford County Public Health Department recently took over the Iroquois County Public Health Department’s Adult Protective Services caseload under a new five-year contract with the state. The person who had been running the Adult Protective Services program for the Iroquois County Public Health Department resigned, and the agency could no longer staff it.
Shapland said the door will be “lockable,” allowing the storage of records for the Adult Protective Services program.
Other business
Also at the meeting:
➜ The commission discussed a report it received regarding the recent inspection of the elevators at the courthouse and jail. The report will be discussed further at the commission’s next meeting at 9 a.m. Nov. 26 in the small courtroom on the first floor of the courthouse. “We had both (elevators) inspected to see their condition and what might be needed for upgrades,” Shapland said.
➜ The commission discussed the planned replacement of the storage shed next to the jail. Shapland said the commission is “investigating some more information” about a grant that Sheriff Mark Doran applied for to help fund the project. Further discussion about the project will take place at the Nov. 26 meeting.
➜ The commission agreed to pay for four new chairs for the second-floor courtroom at a cost of $179 each.