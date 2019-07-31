GIBSON CITY — Thanks to Gibson City resident Bill Ogg, a binder filled with pictures and information on the Altar Paintings of Sara Kirkland Raugland is available to peruse in the Moyer District Library’s reference section.
The binder is a collection of the artist’s paintings in Norwegian Lutheran churches throughout the Upper Midwest, including a church in Norway. The collection also includes biographical information on Kirkland Raugland compiled by the artist’s great-niece, Elaine Ask of Chatfield, Minn.
Among the three Illinois churches listed is Pontoppidan Lutheran Church in Elliott.
The binder is available for in-library use and cannot be checked out.
Other library news
In other library news:
➜ The library’s monthly book sale runs through Friday, Aug. 2. People can fill a bag full of books for $1.
➜ The library’s book club will meet at 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, to discuss the book “All the Winters After” by Sere Prince Halverson. Set in the majestic, dangerous beauty of Alaska, “All the Winters After” is a story of two bound souls trying to free themselves, searching for family and forgiveness.
➜ A job and resource fair is scheduled for 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, at the library. People looking for jobs or local resources who plan to attend are asked to arrive early, dress appropriately, bring their resume and be prepared for interviews. The following employers/resource agencies will be available: Addus Home Care, East Central Illinois Community Action Agency, Express Employment, Ford County Public Health Department, Illinois Migrant Council, Nexstep Commercial Products and the U.S. Census 2020. The event is sponsored by the library and Champaign County Regional Planning Commission’s Workforce Development Office.
➜ Card-making classes led by Mary McCormick will be held at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13, at the library. Attendees will receive instruction and help in creating four beautiful and unique cards. The $10 cost covers materials. People can sign up at the circulation desk.
➜ People can learn the art of book folding during a free class scheduled for 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16, at the library. Materials will be provided, and people can sign up for the class at the library’s circulation desk.
➜ An Alzheimer’s support group meeting will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 30, at the library. For more information, people can contact support group facilitator Miranda Leonard at 217-784-2535.
➜ People can create a cute scarecrow for their fall decor out of a wine bottle during a program set for 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, at the library.
➜ A bread-making class will be held at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, at the library.
➜ American sign language classes for beginners are offered at 2 p.m. every Wednesday at the library.
➜ Yoga classes are held at 8:30 a.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at the library. Participants are asked to bring a towel/mat.
➜ The library has plenty of choices of audiobooks available on CD. Audiobooks can also be downloaded through the 3M Cloud Library or Digital Library. Links to the online libraries can be found under “navigation” on the left-hand side of the library’s home page. Library patrons are reminded to look for “Illinois Heartland Library System” when prompted to find their library.
➜ The Illinois Adult Learning Hotline provides referral services for students and volunteers wishing to access adult education and literacy programs throughout Illinois. “If you become aware of an adult learner or prospective volunteer tutor, direct them to call the Illinois Adult Learning Hotline at 800-321-9511 or visit online at www.thecenterweb.org/alrc/hotline/index.html,” a news release from the library said. “The hotline will help callers locate adult education or English as a second language (ESL) services near their home or workplace.”
➜ Newly acquired books include: “Smokescreen” by Iris Johansen.
➜ New DVDs include: “Ugly Dolls.”