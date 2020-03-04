There were many happy shoppers this past fall at the Clara Peterson and PBL Jr High book fairs. The schools held their book fairs in September and October and students were able to purchase some of their favorite new books, according to information from the school.
Each student was given a $7 coupon to be used toward the purchase of a book to call their own, thanks to the PBL Education Foundation and their generous donors.
PBL Education Foundation trustee, Connie Ross, attended the Jr. High School’s Family Night, saying she was very impressed with Jr. High Librarian Hannah Bruen’s organization, adding that she made it very simple and streamlined and it was most certainly a successful event. They had 227 students over the week-long fair that redeemed the $7.00 gift certificate for a total of $1,444.00.
The Clara Peterson School’s book fair ran September 30th - October 4th. PIT Crew President Julie Foster organized the book fair there. In total, 583 students redeemed their $7.00 coupons, totaling $3,740.00.
The coupons for the book fairs are administered by the PBL Education Foundation and made possible with generous donations from three long-time donors: Farmers-Merchants Bank of Illinois, Gibson Area Hospital and Health Services, and Cynthia Swanson. These coupons allow every student the opportunity to purchase a book, even if they would not have the financial means to do so otherwise.
For more information on the PBL Education Foundation and the other programs that impact the students of the PBL School District, go to www.pblfoundation.org.