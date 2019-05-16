PAXTON — The Paxton-Buckley-Loda school district will need to apply for a zoning variance to allow for a 150-foot flagpole to be built immediately west of its high school in Paxton.
Cody Kietzman, a board member for the Paxton Area Chamber of Commerce, said he spoke Thursday with PBL Superintendent Cliff McClure about the need for the variance to allow for the project, which would involve the chamber leasing the land from the school district, maintaining the gigantic flagpole and regularly replacing its 30-by-60-foot American flags.
Two days earlier, the Paxton City Council discussed the variance issue at the request of Mayor Bill Ingold, who has been working closely with the chamber on the project. The variance is needed because the city’s zoning ordinance allows for only 90-foot-tall flagpoles, Ingold said.
The variance was listed on the city council’s meeting agenda for possible approval, but aldermen decided to take no action following a brief discussion because the school district has not yet applied for the variance and because the variance also first needs to be reviewed by the city’s zoning board of appeals.
“It’s a zoning board question,” Alderman Rob Pacey said. “We can’t grant a variance that the zoning board hasn’t reviewed. Also, we’re not requesting a variance; the PBL school district would need to. They own the property.”
Ingold said he would contact school district officials to inform them of the need to apply for the variance, after which a meeting of the zoning board will be scheduled. The city council will consider approval sometime after the zoning board meets, possibly in June, Ingold said.
Approval has already been obtained from the Illinois Department of Transportation to erect the flagpole at its proposed location just east of Interstate 57 on Paxton’s west side, Kietzman said.
Project organizers are now trying to obtain approval from the Federal Aviation Administration, “although we expect no problems,” Kietzman noted.
The school board in April voted 6-1 to allow the chamber to lease a portion of the high school’s lawn for the next 20 years and put the flagpole there. Under the lease, the chamber would pay the school district a fee of $1 each year, provide liability insurance and be responsible for maintaining the flagpole and replacing its 1,800-square-foot flags.
The chamber’s board of directors later approved the lease agreement, as well, Kietzman said.
Paxton Fire Chief Denny Kingren said Thursday that a fundraiser for the project is expected to be launched on Flag Day — Friday, June 14 — and will involve the sale of laser-engraved bricks recognizing donors for the project.
The bricks would be placed in a memorial-type structure that would surround the flagpole and be linked to the high school’s rear parking lot by a 50-foot-long, 10-foot-wide sidewalk.
Kingren said up to 1,000 4-by-8-inch bricks will be sold for $100 apiece, as well as some 8-by-8-inch bricks for $250 each. They will be available for purchase through the website of a Wisconsin company called That’s My Brick, Kingren said.
Kingren said he hopes the fundraiser can generate the initial $35,000 to $40,000 needed to fund the project and have the flagpole and flag put up by Flag Day on June 14, 2020.
Kingren said that if all goes as planned, he hopes to organize a parade that day, in which the flagpole’s first flag would be carried through the downtown and to the site of the flagpole before it is raised.
“They did that up in Princeton,” Kingren said, referring to another Illinois community that built a similar structure.
Standing 50 feet taller than both the water tower on Paxton’s west side and the Hardee’s restaurant sign, the flagpole should not only be clearly visible to fans attending the PBL Panthers’ home football games at Zimmerman Field, but it should also stand out as one of the most noticeable landmarks along the highly traveled I-57 corridor.
“You’re going to be able to see it from a long distance away,” Kingren said in April.
Donations toward the purchase of the flagpole and flag are already being accepted at The Frederick Community Bank in downtown Paxton. The account is under the name of the nonprofit organization Paxton PRIDE to allow the donations to be tax-deductible. To donate, checks may be written to “Paxton PRIDE” with “Grand Old Flag” or simply “Flag” listed in the memo line.