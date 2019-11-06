CISSNA PARK — A 28-year-old Cissna Park man died after his car rear-ended a grain wagon being pulled by a tractor in Iroquois County on Tuesday night.
District 21 Illinois State Police said in a news release that Kevin T. Hansen was pronounced dead after being transported to Iroquois Memorial Hospital in Watseka following the accident.
The accident occurred around 6:19 p.m. on Illinois 49, near County Road 979 North, a few miles north of Cissna Park, police said.
A preliminary investigation indicated that Hansen was driving a 2005 Chevrolet Impala when his car rear-ended one of two loaded grain wagons being pulled by a tractor driven by Fred H. Hurliman, 63, of Onarga. Hurliman was turning into his farm property when the crash happened, police said.
Hurliman was transported to Carle Hoopeston Regional Health Center for treatment of minor injuries, police said.