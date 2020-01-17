BUCKLEY — Christ Lutheran High School’s scholastic bowl team started its third season with a split result as it competed against Deland-Weldon and Fisher.
CLHS’s young team was split into two to take on D-W’s junior varsity and varsity squads simultaneously. The team of three CLHS freshman boys won its match 180-150, with Gavin Spitz as its lead scorer with six, followed by Ethan Huse with two and Gabe Bohlmann with one.
CLHS’s team of three juniors and sophomores challenged the D-W varsity team of seniors. CLHS fell 110-190, with Paige Huse and Mikayla Hand each with two points.
The Crusaders then took on the experienced Fisher varsity team. The Bunnies had a lopsided win over the Crusaders.
CLHS’s team will travel to Blue Ridge to challenge Delavan and Tri-Point on Jan. 21.