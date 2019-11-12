ASHKUM — District 21 Illinois State Police at Ashkum released the following list of recent activity in the area:
➜ Johnny L. Winston Sr., 55, of Champaign, was arrested for possession of between 30 and 500 grams of cannabis and manufacture/delivery of between 30 and 500 grams of cannabis around 10:14 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, on Interstate 57 in Iroquois County. Winston was also ticketed for illegal parking on a roadway and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrest occurred after a state trooper saw Winston’s vehicle pulled over on the right shoulder on southbound I-57 at milepost 271, near Buckley. A subsequent search of the vehicle revealed 465 grams of cannabis and drug paraphernalia.