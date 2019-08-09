PAXTON — Central Lean's retail store in downtown Paxton is closing after eight years in business, but the company stressed that it will continue its home delivery and direct/route sales of locally produced pork, beef and poultry.
The McClure and Leffler families, who own the retail store at 114 S. Market St., announced its impending closure via a Facebook post. The date of the closure was not announced.
“While we would love to continue operating our retail location, the costs of operating a ‘brick and mortar’ store have become prohibitive,” they said. “Other factors have contributed to this decision, as well: an uncertain future of the ownership of the building, an increase in demand for McClure cattle and Leffler cattle, commitments to other endeavors and our families, etc.”
They stressed that their Central Lean Beef operation will continue even after the store closes.
“After speaking with customers and doing extensive research into how we can continue to offer our premium beef as well as locally produced pork and poultry at the most reasonable price possible, we have decided to focus on home delivery and direct/ route sales,” they said. “We are so excited to be able to offer this level of service and convenience to you.”
The Central Lean retail store opened in July 2011 at 632 S. Market St. in Paxton before later moving to its current location downtown. The Central Lean company was started three years earlier.
The building that occupies the retail store, owned by Paxton resident Royce Baier, is for sale, according to a sign posted on its front window.