PAXTON — The cause of death of two people who were found dead in a wrecked car west of Paxton on Oct. 13 remained undetermined following autopsies performed this week.
Ford County Coroner Rick Flessner said that Dr. Shiping Bao, who performed the autopsies at the Champaign County morgue on Oct. 15, listed no preliminary opinion in his report on the cause of death of Taylor M. Johnson, 19, of Rantoul, and Reynaldo I. Hogue, 29, of Chicago.
Flessner said a determination on the cause of death would be made once toxicology results are known, which may not be for two or three weeks.
A farmer harvesting corn called 911 on the morning of Oct. 13 after finding the wrecked four-door Saturn in a ditch just east of a bridge near the intersection of county roads 150 North and 1500 East.
Miss Johnson and Mr. Hogue were found inside the car dead. Flessner said it appeared they had been deceased for several hours, although the exact time was not immediately known.