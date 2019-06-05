GIBSON CITY — Mary McCormick will lead card-making classes at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 11, at the Moyer District Library in Gibson City.
Participants will receive instruction, guidance and materials to create four hand-crafted cards.
The cost of the class is $10.
Other library news
In other library news:
➜ Pokemon Community Day runs from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 8, in the library’s program room. Attendees will meet new friends, trade and catch the special Pokemon of the day. Alex Martin will also be there to play the card game and teach anyone who would like to learn to play; he will also have some giveaways and some special cards available for purchase.
➜ Teens can sign up for a fun sewing project happening at 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 10, at the library. They will be making shopping bags. Sewing enthusiast Tena Kincaid will be teaching the teens. Teens can sign up at the library’s front desk or by calling 217-784-5343.
➜ A Summer Reading Story Hour will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 12, at the North Park in Gibson City. Children ages 5 and under are invited to attend for a story, snack and lots of fun outdoor play. Parents and guardians are required to attend with their child. The program at the park continues each Wednesday from 9 to 10 a.m. through the summer.
➜ The library’s board of directors will meet at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 19, rather than on June 12, at the library.
➜ People in need of a job can get some assistance from the Illinois WorkNet Center, which will have a representative at the library at 3 p.m. Thursday, June 20, to give free assistance with on-the-job training opportunities, job-search techniques, resumes and information on hiring events and grants.
➜ People can create a conversation piece out of a book at 6 p.m. Monday, June 24, at the library. Participants are asked to bring their own book or choose from the library’s assortment of books set aside for the project. There is no fee for the class. People can sign up at the circulation desk.
➜ The library’s next Alzheimer’s support group meeting will be at 10 a.m. Friday, June 28. For more information, people can contact Miranda Leonard at 217-784-2535.
➜ The library’s book club meets at 1 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month. In July, the group will be meeting to discuss “The Solace of Water” by Elizabeth Byler Younts. The book offers a glimpse into the turbulent 1950s and reminds readers that friendship rises above religion, race and custom — and has the power to transform a broken heart.
➜ American sign language classes for beginners are offered at 2 p.m. every Wednesday at the library.
➜ Yoga classes are held at 8:30 a.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at the library. Participants are asked to bring a towel/mat.
➜ Library patrons are reminded that the Moyer District Library is part of the Heartland Library System, which features 341 libraries at 480 locations. As part of the system, Moyer District Library patrons can access materials from any of the member libraries. They can also spread their search way beyond the local region through OCLC, a global cooperative of libraries.
➜ Project READ provides free tutoring to adult learners who seek to improve their reading, writing, math and/or English as a second language skills. For more information, people can call 217-353-2662, visit www.parkland.edu/projectread or contact Sharon at the library.
➜ The library’s summer reading program — with the theme “Summer Reading: It’s Showtime!” — runs from July 1 through Aug. 1. People interested in participating in the program who were unable to attend a recent sign-up event can still register by June 25. People can register at www.moyer.lib.il.us. Participants are divided into age groups: preschool, kindergarten, first grade, second grade, third through fifth grades and middle/high school. The time they spend reading can be logged online for prizes. Participants are asked to make sure they have a current library card and any fines they have are under $4 so that books may be checked out.
➜ Newly acquired books include: “Cave of Bones” by Anne Hillerman, “Hot Shot” by Fern Michaels, “It’s a Christmas Thing” by Janet Dailey, “Plain Vanilla Murder” by Susan Wittig Albert, “Skin Game” by Stuart Woods, “Unsolved” by James Patterson, “Whiskers in the Dark” by Rita Mae Brown, “Cari Mora” by Thomas Harris, “Resistance Women” by Jennifer Chiaverini and “Summoning” by Heather Graham.
➜ New DVDs include: “A Madea Family Funeral,” “The Kid,” “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, Season 1,” “Captain Marvel,” “Five Feet Apart,” “Norm of the North: King-Sized Adventure” and “Captive State.”