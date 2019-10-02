PAXTON — A light-green 2009 Toyota Camry XLE remains missing after being stolen twice in a four-day period.
The vehicle was first stolen in Gibson City on the evening of Tuesday, Sept. 24, when the suspects took its keys and left in it without authorization.
The vehicle was later recovered by police in the 600 block of St. Andrew’s Circle at Golfview Village in Rantoul on the night of Thursday, Sept. 26, although the suspects were not found.
The two suspects, who still had the key in their possession, then stole the vehicle again on the night of Saturday, Sept. 28, as it was parked in its owner’s driveway in Paxton.
At the time of the second theft, the car had Illinois license plate H201947 on its rear and a temporary tag on its front; however, it is possible the suspects have put fraudulent plates on it.
There is a small circular dent, about an inch and a half in diameter, on the car’s back bumper.
The car’s VIN is: 4T4BE46K79R054333.
Anyone with information about the crimes or the vehicle’s whereabouts is asked to immediately call Paxton police at 217-379-4315, Rantoul police at 217-893-5600 or Gibson City police at 217-784-8666.
Informants may remain anonymous.