RANKIN — The village board will hold a public hearing in August regarding a proposed marijuana dispensary north of Rankin.
The board heard last week from Daiven Kayne, who said he has purchased a 6-acre horse farm north of Rankin and plans to open up a marijuana dispensary there.
Kayne will outline his plans for residents during the public hearing, which was scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13, at the Lions Club building in Rankin.
Recreational marijuana for adult use becomes legal in Illinois on Jan. 1, 2020.
Other business
Also at last week’s board meeting:
➜ Resident Gary Polchow voiced told trustees that he believes the state fire marshal’s office should be notified about a pile of wood at Fourth and Grove streets. Polchow said the pile of wood was set on fire by village workers in early May using poisonous accelerants. Polchow also said village workers used the same accelerants to set a fire on what he referred to as the “railroad property.”
➜ Polchow voiced concerns about a drainage problem in town and the condition of curbs.
➜ Trustee John Duncan agreed to do the necessary research to determine what the village needs to do to get properties the village has purchased cleaned up, sold and put back on the property tax rolls.
➜ Duncan said he would obtain a cost estimate from Hartke Surveying to survey a small section of village-owned property by Centennial Park, plus a field next to it.
➜ Ordinance enforcement officer Sandy Coffey said she was working to address ordinance violations.