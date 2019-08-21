WATSEKA — The first day for candidates of established political parties to begin circulating nominating petitions for the March 17 primary election is Tuesday, Sept. 3.
The necessary paperwork must be filed in the county clerk’s office between Monday, Nov. 25, and 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2.
In Iroquois County, offices to be nominated in the primary election are those of the circuit clerk, coroner and state’s attorney. Also to be nominated are 10 county board members, including two from District I, three from District II, two from District III and three from District IV. Also, precinct committeemen in all 37 precincts will be elected.
Petitions are available in the Iroquois County Clerk’s Office on weekdays between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.
For more information, people can call 815-432-6960.