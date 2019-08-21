Paxton, IL (60957)

Today

Thunderstorms early, overcast overnight with occasional rain. Low 66F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, overcast overnight with occasional rain. Low 66F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.