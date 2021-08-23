PAXTON — Busey Bank in November will close its Paxton facility, which is has operated for more than 25 years.
Martin O’Donnell, Busey executive vice president and central region president, said the decision was made “to ensure a balance in our branch network and broad digital banking services.”
A letter sent to customers said the increased demand for premier online capabilities has continued in the wake of COVID-19 and said Busey has responded by providing customers the tools that allow them to do much of their banking digitally through online account opening, mobile deposit, bill pay and nationwide ATM coverage.
The letter said the decision was made “after careful evaluation and customer feedback and consumer trends.”
The closure will be effective Nov. 19.
Karen Bosch, vice president communication director, said all associates of the Paxton facility have been offered alternative positions within the company.
“Every effort was made to reallocate those associates to other places in Busey,” she said.
O’Donnell said Busey “is committed to maintaining a strong presence in our region,” and with the closure will still have nine service centers throughout communities in the market.
The building was constructed in 1976. Busey acquired the property in 1995.