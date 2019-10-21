LODA — The Iroquois County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a burglary at a Loda convenience store.
Sheriff’s deputies responded to an alarm at the Loda Big Mart, 115 S. Oak St., around 2:46 a.m. Thursday, finding upon arrival that the store’s front window had been shattered, investigator Clint Perzee said.
Surveillance footage showed that a white male broke the window using a metal tool, then entered the business, went around to the front counter and placed several cartons of cigarettes into a black garbage bag, Perzee said.
The burglar was inside the store for about a minute, Perzee said. The burglar left on foot heading south and then entered a dark-colored car, which went north on U.S. 45, Perzee said.
Perzee said the sheriff’s office was still working to enhance some still images of the burglar and the vehicle. It appeared the burglar was wearing a ballcap and a face covering, a sweatshirt and shorts over the top of longer pants, Perzee said.
Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to call Iroquois County Crime Stoppers at 815-43-CRIME. Informants may choose to remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction.