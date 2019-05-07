BUCKLEY — The village board learned Monday that there were about five complaints of excessively high water bills in the previous month, including one from Christ Lutheran High School.
School representative Eugene Forster said that after receiving the last bill, school officials checked for leaks and read the water meter daily, but no leaks were found and the meter was not showing as high usage as the bill indicated.
An employee of ERH Enterprises Inc., the Westville-based company contracted to maintain Buckley’s water system, said he re-read meters in town and they were accurate. The ERH employee said it was up to the village board what it wanted to do.
The board decided to allow four of the people who complained about high water bills to pay their average bill from a year ago at this time. Meanwhile, ERH workers will read meters twice a week and see what they are showing.
Other business
In other business:
➜ The board voted unanimously to accept a $2,250 bid from Price Tree Service for the removal of seven trees on village property. The only other bid received was from Meuser Construction & Excavation for $7,000.
➜ The board voted unanimously to buy two cases of water meters to replace some non-working meters and some inside meters that need replaced.
➜ Village Board President Sheree Stachura said a final compliance letter on a drainage problem had been sent to the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency (IEPA).
➜ Resident Jeanette Tobeck asked for permission again to buy and plant flowers along Main Street.
➜ Tim Hoke, son of resident Eileen Hoke, asked the board if a proposed sewage system would be built. Village engineer Larry Johnson said the project remains in the planning stages and it could be three or more years until a sewage system is built.
➜ Johnson said the IEPA has reserved money for Buckley’s proposed water tower project. Bids are currently being sought from contractors, and any received will be opened at 2 p.m. June 24. Johnson said it is possible the completion of the work will be pushed back to next spring.
➜ Johnson said the state has signed off on the village’s list of planned road repairs this summer using motor-fuel tax revenue. Johnson said the village can go ahead and get rock anytime, noting there is $5,000 budgeted for that.
➜ The board voted unanimously to hire Yaden Flooring to install carpet in the Village Hall at a cost of $1,418.
➜ The board voted to spend up to $150 on a door lock assembly for the rear door of the village’s police car. Village maintenance employee Donnie Miller will install it.
➜ Trustee Keith Hartke was appointed as the village’s Freedom of Information Act and Open Meetings Act officer.
➜ The board approved the planning commission and the board of appeals list.
➜ The public was reminded that Movie Night is June 8. The selection of which movie to show will be made next month.
➜ The public was reminded that the annual Buckley Fun Day celebration is June 15 at the Buckley Lake.
➜ The public was reminded that the village’s next paint party is at 7 p.m. May 13 at Christ Lutheran High School. There will be no paint party in June, July or August.