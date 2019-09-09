BUCKLEY — The Buckley Village Board approved a change order last week to the village’s contract with the company hired to complete the restoration of the 50,000-gallon elevated tank on the town’s water tower.
The change order reflects the fact that the non-code-compliant safety handrail on top of the tower will not need to be replaced as originally planned. The reason is that the Internet service tower that had been located atop the water tower has been moved to another site and will remain there, allowing the handrail to be removed.
The change order adds $1,650 in costs to the contract with Georgia-based Utility Service Company Inc. for the removal of the handrail, along with a $5,000 credit resulting from the village no longer needing to install a new pressure-vacuum vent on top of the tower.
The change order also adds 18 days to the contract’s 60-day period, as the company is not expected to mobilize to start the work until Oct. 2.
The village is using a $180,000, 20-year loan from the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency to pay for the project. The village will be required to pay back only $72,000, however, as the loan comes with $108,000 debt forgiveness.
According to the IEPA, an inspection of the water tank identified the presence of lead primer coating that was flaking off the tank and into the nearby village park. Recoating the tank is expected to eliminate the potential lead-related health hazards and protect the safety of the village’s drinking water.
Other business
Also at last week’s meeting:
➜ The board voted to accept the lone bid received — from Price Tree Service for $2,150 — for the removal of seven trees.
➜ The board opened bids received for a village-owned street sweeper and unanimously agreed to reject them all.
➜ An ordinance prohibiting residents from depositing their grass clippings on village streets was approved.
➜ Village maintenance worker Donnie Miller said that in the previous month, he had completed mowing, dug up tile on Elm Street and hauled four loads of trees to the dump site.
➜ Miller said someone had cut down four trees on their property and stacked them by the road, which is against village regulations. Residents are responsible for getting rid of their own trees if located on their property.
➜ The public was reminded that the village’s townwide garage sales are Sept. 27-28.
➜ The public was reminded that a movie night at the Buckley Lake Park is set for Oct. 5, with golf-cart games starting at 4:30 p.m. A food truck will also be there at 4:30 p.m.