BUCKLEY — The Buckley State Bank has named Jacqueline J. Weber as its president, effective July 1.
Weber replaced Thomas Schuldt, who stepped down as president after 37 years at the bank. Schuldt is staying on during the transition period.
Weber graduated from Buckley-Loda High School, attended Purdue University and comes to the Buckley State Bank with 16 years of banking experience.
“With a broad understanding of banking in general and specifically how community banks work, Jackie is equipped to provide management and leadership to Buckley State Bank,” a news release from the bank said. “Jackie appreciates the value of local communities and looks forward to serving customers in Buckley and the surrounding area. Currently residing in Paxton and growing up in Buckley, Jackie is familiar with the small-town mentality and high quality of customer service that is expected.”