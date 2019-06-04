Paxton, IL (60957)

Today

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 67F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 67F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.