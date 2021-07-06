The Buckley-Loda High School class of 1971 celebrated their 50th year reunion on Saturday, June 12th, with several events.
The first event was a social gathering hosted by Les and Lisa Dippel, Buckley. All in attendance got a chance to renew old friendships and get caught up on current events. An album containing past and present photos of each classmate as well as information on each was assembled over the past few months and presented for viewing and each classmate in attendance was given an engraved blue and gold pen as a souvenir.
The next stop was a tour of the old high school which is now Christ Lutheran High School. It suffices to say that very little remains the same after 50 years. A photo of the classmates in attendance was taken on the same steps as their senior yearbook photo.
As they prepared to go to the alumni banquet, a severe storm hit and the class was held in the school for safety. As they waited, the storm caused a leak in the roof and steps soon turned into a waterfall. Memorable to be sure.
Once the storm let up, the class joined the rest of the Buckley-Loda Alumni at the 103 for a delicious meal catered by Butch Kuester and his employees. Alumni President, Dan Schumacher presided over the evening. Each year celebrating a reunion was recognized.
Les Dippel led the entertainment with series of trivia questions accompanied by photos on a screen and Debbie Henricks-Munge, Senior class President of 1971,gave a short talk about the past, present and future. Conversation continued long after the banquet ended.
Members of the class of 1971 in attendance were as follows: Les (Lisa) Dippel, Delmar (Debra) Ecker and Pam Ennen-Bristle, Buckley; Rudi (Rhonda) Stout and Tom Anderson, Paxton; Nancy (Kim) Tobeck-Elliott, Dena (Steve) Ecker-Reynolds, Marty (Janet) Vance, Tedd and Ramona (Dudley)King, Loda; Linda (Charles) Hilgendorf-Cox, Rantoul; Ann Wickliffe, Batavia, IL; Debbie (Mike) Henricks-Munge, Pekin, IL; Bert (Joan) Schaekel, Tomball, Texas; Wayne (Judy) Schumacher, Mattoon, IL. and Linda (Edward) Genzel-Hynan, Waco, Texas.