Jacob Brewer, of Gibson City, has made the Dean’s List at Monmouth College for the spring semester. To qualify for the Dean’s List, students must take at least three academic credits and have a GPA of at 3.5 on a 4.0 scale. Brewer is the child of Kim Brewer of Gibson City Ill.
Latest News
- CCHS will be open this weekend – public invited
- ICGS to host belated birthday celebration
- Twin Lakes Cinema I & II returns with weekend showings
- PBL runner places sixth at state
- Shrine Game players announced, hoops coaches honored
- Chatman leads GCMS track and field
- New Perspective on Living
- Ford County Calendar
Trending Recipes
Most Popular
Articles
- Mandating the Vaccine: Can you trust your gut?
- Kentland pair killed in multi-vehicle crash on I-65
- Blue Island man killed in Interstate 57 accident near Onarga
- Hollow Acres sold to new ownership
- Lafayette Fire Department issues Fire Hazard Notification
- Miss Ford County Fair Queen Pageant announces contestants
- May 2021 Restaurant Inspections
- City of Lafayette announces the Star City Customer Service Award
- Lafayette Ivy Tech student awarded full year’s tuition scholarship in statewide drawing
- Local teen dives into the complex history ingrained at Tippecanoe Battlefield