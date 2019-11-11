PAXTON — The Ford County Board appears to be getting closer to being able to finally approve proposed revisions to the county’s ordinance regulating wind farms, although there remain a few unsettled issues.
Ten of the board’s 12 members were in attendance at last week’s meeting of the board’s zoning committee, during which they discussed some of the more contentious aspects of the ordinance, including proposed setbacks for wind turbines, noise limitations and regulations for shadow flicker.
Board member Cindy Ihrke of rural Roberts said most of those in attendance agreed on a 2,250-foot setback from a property line of a property occupying a residence or business. The board agreed to look further into how to define such a property, with one possibility being to call it a “homestead property.”
The board also discussed proposed setbacks from properties without a home, but no consensus could be reached. According to Ihrke, the discussion began with the suggestion of a setback of 1.1 times a turbine’s tip height from a property line; however, with a lack of consensus on that suggestion, the board discussed instead having a setback of 2.5 times a turbine’s tip height from a property line.
While Ihrke said most board members appeared to be willing to accept the latter suggestion as a “compromise,” she said “there are still some board members who felt more thought was needed on this number and did not feel comfortable going less that 2,250 feet on this type of property.”
Ihrke said more discussion on the proposed setback applying to properties without a home will occur at the zoning committee’s next meeting, which was to be scheduled by the board Monday night.
The board also discussed proposed regulations limiting the amount of noise turbines can create, and it appeared enough board members were in favor of the proposed rules in order for that section of the ordinance to be approved.
“After much discussion and explanation, there were nine board members who agreed to leave the noise section as written,” Ihrke said. “Noise will be in compliance with (Illinois Pollution Control Board) noise levels and measured at the property line of an occupied structure and shall not exceed 40 Lmax of an occupied structure.”
The board also discussed regulations for shadow flicker.
“The current language (in the proposed ordinance) will require the use of available mitigation technology so that there are zero hours of shadow flicker on a non-participants primary structure,” Ihrke said. “Most agreed to keep this language, but more discussion at the next meeting will occur as to the possibility of allowing more hours than zero.”
Absent at last week’s committee meeting were board members Dr. Bernadette Ray of Gibson City and Jason Johnson of rural Paxton.
The five-member committee has met numerous times to work on the ordinance changes. Until it wraps up its work and the full board approves the revised ordinance, a moratorium on issuing any new special-use permits for wind farms will remain in effect in Ford County.
For the county board to approve the revised ordinance, the Illinois Zoning Code requires that a super-majority — at least nine of the board’s 12 members — vote in favor.