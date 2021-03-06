ILLINOIS — Birkey’s provides a CNH Service Technician Program, providing technical and academic education through Parkland College and on-the-job experience at a Birkey’s location. Case New Holland (CNH) Service Technician Training leads students to an Associate’s in Applied Science with a major in Industrial and Farm Equipment Technology in just two years, according to a news release.
Dylan Janssen and Justin Atkinson are two students within the CNH Service Technician Program who will graduate in May. They had valuable insights for any students currently considering the program.
Janssen of Milford, Illinois, will be working as a diesel technician at Birkey’s in Hoopeston after graduation. Atkinson, Dunlap, Illinois, will be working as a diesel technician at Birkey’s in Henry after graduation.
“My favorite thing about the program has been working with the instructors,” Dylan Janssen shared. “They’re really personable… and it is school, but they don’t act like it’s school.” Janssen grew up working on his family farm and has always enjoyed working on equipment. When a mutual friend introduced him to the CNH Service Technician Program through Birkey’s, he jumped at the chance. “It seemed like a good fit, and it’s a cost-effective program, for sure… it’s also such a big deal to have a job placement after college.” Janssen will work as a Diesel Technician at Birkey’s in Hoopeston after graduation.
“My farm background isn’t as deep as most [in the program],” Justin Atkinson said, “But I have always loved working on things and when my high school counselor sent an email about the program, I thought it was pretty cool.” Both Atkinson and Janssen agree that an extensive farming background isn’t necessary to apply and excel. “I don’t think it matters if you grew up on a farm or not—it’s just how much you’re willing to learn.” Atkinson’s favorite aspect of the program was the extensive number of hands-on projects they’ve done, saying, “it’s easy to get help if you have a question… everyone here is really helpful.” Atkinson will work as a Diesel Technician at Birkey’s in Henry after graduation.
Birkey’s is still accepting scholarship applications. Learn more at: birkeys.com/scholarships.