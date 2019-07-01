PAXTON — Legislation that would designate a section of Illinois 9 on Paxton’s east side as the “Trooper Marvin C. Archer Memorial Road” failed to advance out of the state Senate in June but will have a second shot at passage this fall.
State Rep. Tom Bennett, R-Gibson City, who sponsored House Joint Resolution 77 in the Illinois House of Representatives, said the bill is expected to be brought before the Senate again during the fall veto session. If not, Bennett said, it will be reconsidered next spring.
The legislation honors the memory of state trooper Marvin C. Archer, who was 31 years old when he was gunned down on June 18, 1946, in the 600 block of East Pells Street, which is also Illinois 9.
Mr. Archer and another state trooper, Verne Harper of Gibson City, had stopped a stolen vehicle from Chicago, and when they ordered the vehicle’s two occupants out of the vehicle, one of the men took off running, and the other man started shooting. Mr. Archer, along with the remaining suspect, were killed in the gun fight. The suspect who fled, meanwhile, was later shot to death by police near Gifford, after he had stolen two cars in an attempt to make a getaway.
Mr. Archer, or “Tump” as locals called him, had just returned from a three-year tour of duty in the South Pacific in World War II. Mr. Archer had began his career as a state patrolman in 1940 before his career was interrupted by the war.
The resolution passed by the House on Memorial Day and now awaiting consideration in the Senate designates the section of Illinois 9 between Washington and High streets in Paxton as the “Trooper Marvin C. Archer Memorial Road.”