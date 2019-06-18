LODA — The one bid received for road repairs to be completed this summer in Loda using motor-fuel tax revenue was nearly $18,000 higher than what engineers had estimated the work to cost.
Village engineer Tom Overmyer told the village board last week that the bid was for $55,768, while engineers had estimated the work to cost $38,000.
The board authorized Overmyer to negotiate with the bidder for a reduced bid.
Overmyer said one reason the bid was higher than expected was the use of crushed gravel, which is more expensive. There were also other areas of the project with higher-than-expected costs.
In other business:
➜ Overmyer said he had heard nothing back yet from the State Historic Preservation Office regarding the village’s planned replacement of its aging water tower.
➜ The board approved its annual appropriation ordinance.
➜ The board approved ordinances related to the acquisition of properties at 107 N. Oak St. for $1,140 and 222 SE. Washington St. for $537.
➜ The board agreed to keep having resident J.R. Ptacek repair streets.
➜ ERH Enterprises Inc., the Westville-based company contracted to maintain Loda’s water system, informed the board and public that fire hydrants will be flushed during the last full week before the Fourth of July and the last full week before Labor Day.
➜ The board voted to authorize Trustee Ronda Breeden to buy up to $500 in paint and supplies for the repainting of the bathrooms in the village park.
➜ The board voted unanimously to have the village supply the water to be used for a mud volleyball tournament to be held during the annual Loda Good Ole Days celebration in late July.
➜ The board approved the closure of streets to accommodate the Loda Good Ole Days parade on July 27. Various streets will be closed from 10 a.m. until the parade’s conclusion.
➜ A special liquor license for the Loda fire department was approved unanimously.
➜ The board agreed to have a warning letter and a copy of the applicable ordinance sent to a resident who reportedly has been using a metal detector on public property, digging and leaving holes in violation of a village ordinance.
➜ Loda Township assessor James Clarage expressed concerns about property assessments. Clarage said there was an invalid sale on the east end of Loda, where a residential property assessed as farmland was purchased, along with a number of other parcels. According to the Illinois Department of Revenue, Clarage said, “you can’t combine farmland with the sale of a residence.” Added Clarage: “Farmland is not assessed at fair market value, so that partnered with other sales screwed up the sales-ratio study for Loda Township and also the methodology that the county had used give the (county a) 10 percent multiplier, which is high.” Clarage added that “nobody in our township, including myself or the village, was notified of the this sales-ratio study showing such a high multiplier.”