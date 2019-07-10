PAXTON — A Missouri woman who was injured when her horse tripped on a dirt-covered concrete structure as she was participating in a barrel racing event during the Ford County Fair’s C-Bar Rodeo in 2017 is suing the fair and the rodeo company for more than $100,000.
The lawsuit was filed June 26 in Ford County Circuit Court by attorney John Schneider of Cape Girardeau, Mo., on behalf of Karen Blackman. The two-count lawsuit alleges negligence and wilful and wanton misconduct and seeks in excess of $50,000 for each count.
According to the civil complaint, Blackman was participating in a barrel racing event on June 28, 2017, at the fairgrounds in Melvin when her horse “violently collided into a concrete, in-ground fixture that was covered up by loose dirt,” causing her horse to fall to the ground and Blackman to become severely and permanently injured.
The lawsuit claims the fair and rodeo company, along with three men who were responsible for overseeing the barrel racing event — Kevin, Wade and Will Crain — failed to:
— Properly warn Blackman about the presence of the concrete structure.
— Give a safety briefing to make her aware of dangers associated with the event, including the concrete structure.
— Choose a safe path of travel for the participating horses to prevent them from coming into contact with the structure.
— And place any warning signs, flags or other warning devices on or near the structure.
As a result of the accident, Blackman has spent and will continue to spend “large sums of money for medical services” needed to become “healed and cured of her injuries,” the lawsuit said.
Kirk Miller of Melvin, president of the fair’s board of directors, did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment Wednesday.