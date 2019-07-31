SPRINGFIELD — Counties in Illinois should soon have a better idea of whether tax bills are up to date for mobile homes, thanks to legislation sponsored by state Sen. Jason Barickman and signed into law recently by Gov. J.B. Pritzker.
House Bill 2489 requires the Illinois of Secretary of State’s Office to provide county tax collectors with quarterly reports on the sales (transfers of titles) of mobile homes. The goal is to ensure that the necessary taxes for a mobile home are paid for current and previous tax periods.
“My hope is that this also helps reduce the costs for the counties, giving taxpayers a better value,” said Barickman, R-Bloomington.
The legislation was signed into law on July 26.