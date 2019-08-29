PAXTON — Municipalities like Paxton that are waiting for language clarifications to be made to the state’s new law legalizing recreational cannabis before they decide whether to allow marijuana sales in their respective towns could still be waiting after the law goes into effect on Jan. 1, a state senator warned.
“Anyone, whether it’s Paxton or elsewhere, who is sitting back and deciding that they’re not going to do anything until a trailer bill (is adopted by the Illinois Legislature to clarify the law) is relying a bit on a very unpredictable process,” Sen. Jason Barickman told the Ford County Record during a stop at the newspaper’s office in Paxton on Wednesday.
Paxton’s city council decided recently to postpone making a decision on whether to allow recreational cannabis businesses in the community, in part because of uncertainty over how the new law will end up looking after clarifications are made to it through what is known as a trailer bill.
Earlier, the Illinois Municipal League sent a letter to leaders in the Illinois General Assembly asking them to write a trailer bill to clarify four aspects of the statute, including how municipalities can regulate recreational marijuana.
Barickman said he believes a trailer bill likely will be introduced during the fall veto session. However, he was quick to point out that it also remains possible such a bill will not be considered until next spring, or even at all.
“And whenever a trailer bill would come, there’s a very important question of what’s in it,” Barickman added. “And all of that’s unpredictable right now.”
While Barickman said there are “stakeholders throughout Illinois who want things done differently” than what the law currently calls for, he said he doubts a trailer bill will be introduced to make “big shifts in policy.”
“Instead, you’ll see clarifications,” Barickman said.
While “it’s all too early to say,” Barickman said, such clarifications could include language regarding how sales tax revenue is collected and dispensed to municipalities that impose their own cannabis sales tax, or whether medicinal marijuana dispensaries that already exist in a given town would be forced to close if the town were to ban recreational cannabis businesses there.
Municipalities are authorized to prohibit cannabis businesses under the recently signed Illinois Cannabis Regulation and Tax Act, and some towns already have done so.
While Paxton’s city council continues to wait on state lawmakers before making its own decision, the council already has approved imposing a 3 percent tax on local recreational marijuana sales. The decision to impose the tax without first deciding whether to allow cannabis sales was due to the Illinois Department of Revenue’s Sept. 30 deadline for municipalities to decide whether to tax sales.