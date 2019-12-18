PAXTON — A judge on Wednesday ordered a bed-and-breakfast west of Paxton to comply with penalties imposed for discriminating against a same-sex couple in 2011.
The order entered in Ford County Circuit Court by Associate Judge Robert Travers requires the TimberCreek Bed & Breakfast to pay $30,000 to the couple, Todd and Mark Wathen of Tuscola, in damages for the emotional distress they suffered, along with $50,000 in attorneys’ fees and $1,218 in costs.
The B&B is also required to allow the Wathens access to its facility within one year for a ceremony celebrating their civil union, as well as to cease and desist from violating the Illinois Human Rights Act by discriminating on the basis of sexual orientation.
Those penalties were originally imposed in 2016 by the Illinois Human Rights Commission, but the B&B refused to comply, resulting in a lawsuit being filed in October 2018 by the Illinois Attorney General’s Office on behalf of the Illinois Department of Human Rights.
The lawsuit asked the court to demand the B&B comply with the 2016 order of the commission, which determined the B&B discriminated against the Wathens based on their sexual orientation when the business’ co-owner, Jim Walder, refused to allow their civil union ceremony at his facility. In denying their request, Walder wrote an e-mail to the Wathens citing various biblical verses and denouncing homosexuality as “wrong and unnatural.”
In July, Travers denied the defense’s motion to have the lawsuit dismissed or instead have its proceedings postponed.
Following that decision, the B&B’s attorney, Jason Craddock of Monee, filed paperwork in court that again requested the case be dismissed or instead stayed due to what he termed a “pending appeal” with the Illinois Supreme Court. As he did in July, Craddock again requested the proceedings be stayed until the supreme court makes a ruling.
Craddock added that he feels the Illinois Supreme Court would side in the B&B’s favor, noting that the U.S. Supreme Court recently issued favorable rulings in similar cases.
In a motion filed in September, Assistant Attorney General Mary Grieb said in response, however, that Craddock continued to inaccurately claim to have petitioned the Illinois Supreme Court. Grieb said there is no evidence she can find to prove otherwise.
“Defendant has not pled any specific facts about the alleged petition, including a case number, date and time of filing the petition, date and time of acceptance of the petition, or even a file-stamped copy of the pending petition,” Grieb said in the Sept. 12 motion.
Grieb added that Craddock has presented “inaccurate summaries of recent, but immaterial, United States Supreme Court cases.”
During Wednesday’s hearing, Craddock made the same arguments as he did earlier. Craddock said his most recent “attempt” to petition the Illinois Supreme Court was made earlier that morning, and he asked Travers to delay a ruling on the lawsuit until the state supreme court makes a decision on whether to accept or reject the case.
Grieb, meanwhile, pointed out once again that Craddock had provided no documentation showing he had indeed petitioned the state supreme court.
Craddock said his most recent attempt to petition the state supreme court was documented in an exhibit he attached to a court filing he made Wednesday; the exhibit, however, could not be found in the case file, and Craddock had no copy of it available to review in court.
After hearing arguments from both sides, Travers granted the plaintiff’s motion to strike the defendant’s affirmative defenses and the plaintiff’s motion for judgment on the pleadings. Travers then signed a proposed “judgment and order” as prepared by Grieb to require the defendant to comply with the penalties imposed by the Illinois Human Rights Commission.