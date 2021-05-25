Braden Roesch | Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley baseball
- Why he’s Athlete of the Week: Roesch did it all for the Falcons during a 10-1 victory against a LeRoy team that had won eight of its last nine games. The senior struck out 15 opponents in a complete-game performance, during which he allowed just three hits. Roesch also went 2 for 4 with two RBI at the plate.
- From Roesch: “They’re one of the better teams in our conference. My goal was to hopefully give them their first loss (in league play). It did feel good. I started to get a little sluggish (toward the end), but I pushed through it. My fastball was competitive. My biggest issue has always been control, and I was throwing strikes ... and my curveball was really good too.”
- He needs tickets to see ... a Cubs game, maybe a World Series game. That would be cool.
- One movie he could watch over and over is ... “Greater.” It’s a football movie. I’ve watched that a couple times over and over. It’s about a kid who works really hard, and he walked on at Arkansas to play football and became an All-American and then died in a car accident. It’s just a good movie.
- If he could choose one super power, it would be ... to have ultraspeed because I’m not very fast, so I’d like to know what that’s like.
- The social media platform he uses most is ... Snapchat. I use that to communicate a lot. But Twitter’s my favorite because it’s funny, and I think it’s a good news and sports platform where I can get a lot of information.
- His biggest pet peeve is ... when people are drinking water next to me and they take huge gulps. I don’t like that.
- His favorite baseball memory is ... my freshman year, it was our first game of regionals and I had to come in for relief for the last two innings and we were only winning by one against Central Catholic. I got the bases loaded (and) got out of the jam in the last inning. It was pretty exciting.
- His most embarrassing baseball memory is ... this year, I tried to slide and do a little jump, leap over someone, and it just didn’t work out. I kind of fell on my face a little bit.
- Before a game ... I go home and relax as much as I can. And then I show up and just do what I do.
- After a game ... hang out with my family and go get a quick bite to eat and talk about the game.
- In five years, he sees himself ... hopefully graduating college and still playing baseball somewhere.
