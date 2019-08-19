PAXTON — Asbestos abatement inside the former PBL Eastlawn School building is expected to begin as early as Monday, Aug. 26, Paxton-Buckley-Loda school board members learned last week.
After asbestos abatement is completed around the end of October, demolition will begin on the structure — the school district’s oldest building — with a final completion date of Dec. 20.
The Paxton City Council last week delegated authority to the city’s police chief to close a portion of the 100 block of South Vermilion Street — from Center Street to the alley — to accommodate the demolition project.
PBL Eastlawn School’s third- through fifth-graders will be moving into a new 63,400-square-foot addition built on Clara Peterson Elementary School’s east side next month.
Representatives of Gilbane Inc. and Environmental Consultants provided the school board with an update on the progress of the building addition’s completion last week, learning that the gym floor had been sealed and painted. Furniture was being moved in, as well.
Meanwhile, some doors arriving on site had been delayed, and it was not known whether it was due to a transportation or manufacturing issue. Also, the new media center at Clara Peterson was behind schedule and will likely run through the middle of September, the board learned.
Other business
Also at the meeting:
➜ The board approved the renewal of the district’s property, casualty, workers’ compensation and liability insurance. Superintendent Cliff McClure said the new contract with Zenith Insurance for worker’s compensation insurance calls for a 15.6 percent increase. The new property and casualty insurance contract is with Liberty Mutual.
➜ Board members entered into an agreement on adding contract days with the Paxton-based Community Resource & Counseling Center, at a cost of $30,000 for the entire year.
➜ Board members approved a four-year electricity contract with Homefield Energy and a three-year natural gas contract with Center Point. McClure said the contract extensions were given due to rates being “historically low.”
➜ Board members approved the purchase of a $23,337 van from Shields Auto Group to replace an inoperable van that was sold at the PBL Eastlawn School auction in July. McClure said the vehicle has a satisfactory vehicle history report from Experian.
➜ The board approved a facility-usage agreement with First Lutheran Church in Paxton. The church is being designated as a “rally point” for students at Clara Peterson Elementary School in the event of an emergency.
➜ Board member Steve Pacey asked that the board approve a policy allowing sixth-graders to join any junior high school sports team, and he also asked that the board reconsider cooperative agreements with community organizations that purge students from school athletic teams. Pacey said numbers problems are due to junior high classes being under 100 students, and also due to competing sports leagues. “I’d like to know the number of junior high kids who are competing in other community-based activities that we have cooperative agreements with, which is why we have lower numbers in some of our sports,” Pacey said.