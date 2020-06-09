Preliminary findings point away from arson as the cause of a shed fire behind the Paxton Police Department that took place May 31.
Paxton Police Chief Coy Cornett said the Illinois Fire Marshal’s office had been on the scene to investigate the fire.
He said the cause of the fire was from an unknown source, but doesn’t appear to be arson.
“It doesn’t appear to be any kind of arson or anything like that,” Cornett said. “It’s not suspicious.”
Cornett said the monetary value of the equipment lost in the fire is still unknown at this point.
“As far as monetary value, that’s still unknown at this point,” he said.