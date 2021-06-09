CLASS 2A REGIONAL
- Paxton-Buckley-Loda 3, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 2. PBL scored all three of its runs in the bottom of the fifth inning and then fended off its Ford County rival to earn a regional quarterfinal win at home. Kayla Adwell and Christina White each finished 2 for 3 with an RBI for the seventh-seeded Panthers (13-3), who won their 10th consecutive game and will play at No. 2 Normal U-High at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday in a regional semifinal game. Maddy Foellner (1 for 3) had the other RBI for PBL, with Carly Mutchmore chipping in two hits. Emma Steiner tossed a complete game for PBL, scattering six hits and striking out three. Kate Kristensen (1 for 3) and Ashley Hyatt (1 for 4) each drove in a run for the 10th-seeded Falcons (2-11) as Brynn Boundy tossed a complete game.
Class 2A regional semifinals
- Normal U-High 3, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 0. The seventh-seeded Panthers (13-4) gave the host second seed a run for its money but came up short for the first time in their last 11 games. Emma Steiner pitched well for PBL in defeat, allowing two earned runs on four hits in six innings of work. Offensively, the Panthers’ only two hits came from Steiner and Baylee Cosgrove.
In Baseball
- Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 18, Ridgeview 4. The visiting Falcons scored at least three runs in four innings en route to a Heart of Illinois Conference win. Mason Kutemeier went 3 for 5 with five RBI for GCMS (7-9), while Nathan Kallal (2 for 5, three RBI) and Ethan Garard (2 for 4, three RBI) also delivered timely hits. Braden Roesch (2 for 3, two RBI) and Hunter Brewer (1 for 3, five runs scored, RBI, three stolen bases) chipped in, as well.
CLASS 2A REGIONAL GAMES
- Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 10, Sullivan 0. The seventh-seeded Falcons used a seven-run third inning to break open the regional quarterfinal game that ended in a six-inning home victory for GCMS (8-9). Hunter Brewer provided timely hits out of the leadoff spot, going 2 for 4 with an RBI and three stolen bases. Nathan Kallal (2 for 4, RBI), Ty Cribbett (2 for 2, two runs scored), Braden Roesch (1 for 3, two RBI), Tristan Roesch (1 for 3, two RBI) and Zach Price (1 for 4, two RBI) all came through to provide a balanced offense for GCMS, which will play at No. 2 Shelbyville at 4:30 p.m. on Friday in a regional semifinal game. Kellan Fanson kept 10th-seeded Sullivan (2-14) off-balance by throwing a six-inning shutout, limiting Sullivan to only four hits and striking out seven.
- Shelbyville 2, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 1. The seventh-seeded Falcons nearly pulled an upset on the road against the second-seeded Rams, but had to head home with their season finished. Braden Roesch threw a gem for GCMS (8-10), striking out nine and giving up only one earned run on four hits in six innings as Shelbyville broke a scoreless tie with two runs in the bottom of the fifth. Hunter Brewer hit a solo home run with two outs in the top of the sixth to account for the only run by the Falcons as Kellan Fanson had the other hit for GCMS.
In Wrestling
- At Gibson City. Mahomet-Seymour improved to 20-0 on the season by beating El Paso-Gridley 60-12 and Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley/Fisher 57-18. Caden Hatton won by pin at 106 pounds for M-S against EP-G, while teammates Logan Hillard at 138, Brennan Houser at 182, Mateo Casillas at 195, Daniel Renshaw at 220 and Colton Crowley at 285 each had a pin against GCMS/F. The host Falcons relied on two pins from Braylen Kean at 170 as GCMS/Fisher also beat El Paso-Gridley 47-28.
In girls’ track and field
- At Kankakee. Mahomet-Seymour will send three athletes to the Class 2A state meet, while Brianna Dixon of Rantoul will represent the Eagles in two events next week after winning two sectional titles. Dixon placed first in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 14.53 seconds and also nabbed the title in the high jump by clearing 5 feet, 3 inches to help Rantoul place seventh at the 12-team Kankakee Sectional. Shaelin Ruzich of Mahomet-Seymour won the 300 hurdles in 50.20 and qualified for state in the pole vault by clearing 10-9 as the Bulldogs placed fourth. Teammate Cece Abramson will also compete in the pole vault at state for the Bulldogs after she qualified with a mark of 9-9. Elizabeth Sims finished second in the 3,200 (12:21.64) to punch her ticket to Charleston as well for M-S. Paxton-Buckley-Loda qualified two athletes for state in two different events as the Panthers took fifth with 49 points. Trixie Johnson won the 800 in 2:22.13 for the Panthers, while teammate Lillianna Frichtl took second in the long jump (16-8).
Class 1A Bloomington Central Catholic Sectional
- Falcons fare best. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley advanced two individuals and a relay to the Class 1A state meet in Charleston, the best output of any local program in this sectional. Natalie DeSchepper moved on in the 400-meter dash by placing second in 1 minute, 1.61 seconds, and was also on a runner-up 800 relay that advanced via a time of 1:56.29. Abigail Sizemore, Rylie Huls and Ava Kurtenbach rounded out that foursome. Finishing GCMS’ statequalifying list was Cecilia Goodin in the 800 run, taking second place in 2:33.87. Blue Ridge advanced two athletes to O’Brien Stadium: Phoebe Reynolds in the long jump (second in 14 feet, 8 inches) and Alexis Wike in the high jump (5-2). Both St. Thomas More and Ridgeview/Lexington qualified a thrower for state as well. The Sabers’ Emma Graham moved on in shot put (second in 36-31/2), and the Mustangs’ Elizabeth Clark forged ahead in discus (second in 97-3).
In boys’ track and field
- At Watseka. Paxton-Buckley-Loda won the six-team Last Chance Relays, with the Panthers compiling five first-place finishes en route to 88 points, six more than runner-up Prairie Central. Mason Medlock won the long jump for PBL with a leap of 20 feet, 4 1/2 inches, while Ryder James took the 1,600-meter run in 4 minutes, 44.90 seconds and teammate Ashton Goss won the 3,200 in 11:38.53. The Panthers also won the 400 relay in 46.66, with Landon Daniels, Benjamin Schmidt, Tyler Smith and Zac Jayne teamming up for the victory, and the same quartet also won the 800 relay in 1:37.22. Prairie Central received a win from Dylan Bazzell in the high jump (6-2 3/4), while Wateska, which tied for third with Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin after both schools finished with 62 points, won three field events. Tylor Durflinger took first in the shot put (43-5) and the discus (115-7), while Jordan Schroeder won the triple jump (38-4 3/4). BHRA won the 1,600 relay with a combination of Eli Mojonnier, Emerson Thorlton, Murphy McCool and Isiah Tidwell crossing the finish line in 3:37.09, and Mojonnier also won the 800 in 1:56.44.