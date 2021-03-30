A dream started four years ago will be realized when Champaign’s Academy High School graduates its first class.
The ceremony is set for 3 p.m. May 21 at Mattis Park.
“As challenging as this year’s been, this has been a remarkable and historic year,” Head of School John Carpenter said.
Thirteen students will receive their diplomas.
“We opened back in 2017 with nine freshmen,” Carpenter said.
Like many area high schools, final plans are still being formulated. Carpenter said tickets for the inaugural graduation will be handed out to immediate family, “depending on where we are at the end of May with the pandemic.”
“With the new school, we’re sort of building the plane as we fly,” he said.
Carpenter said the inaugural graduation will afford an opportunity “to begin and establish some traditions.”
He said he has begun speaking with faculty to get input on what the ceremony should encompass.
Carpenter said Academy High is the first independent private high school in “the Champaign-Urbana region.”
Administrative assistant Ekta Garg said “the administration is thrilled to see most of our Pioneer students still with us and ready to finish their high school career where they started: at Academy.”
At Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School, Principal Travis Duley said after a few years of planning graduation ceremonies, “you kind of get robotic with it.”
In other words, the ceremony remains largely the same, with the biggest change each year being the graduates.
That certainly won’t be the case this year as PBL joins most of the high schools in the area in planning an outdoor ceremony due to the COVID-19 restrictions. For many, this will be the first outdoor ceremonies they have held.
“You’re rethinking everything you’ve done,” said Duley, in his seventh year helming the high school. “In this case, we’re moving from our gym to the football field and track area.
“I think once we get out there, it’s fairly simple. I think it’s shifting our mindset to ‘This is how we do it.’
“We want to make sure we’re providing a safe environment for the kids and any guests, and also giving a graduation that’s suitable.”
Last year’s event was a hybrid version of graduation.
The pandemic forced a switch to individual ceremonies. Graduation was split over three days. One student at a time, with a maximum of four guests, was allowed in.
As “Pomp and Circumstance” played, the student walked into the gymnasium and picked up their diploma.
This year, the 94 students scheduled to receive their diplomas will be have a little more pomp with their circumstance — albeit outdoors.
PBL’s graduation is tentatively set for 7 p.m. May 28, with a rain date of 10 a.m. May 29.
Graduates will be sitting socially distanced on the track, with families sitting on the football field in socially distanced designated areas.
The number of guests each graduate will be allowed to invite has not yet been determined. Each graduate will also be provided with a photo and a video.
Other area schools that have responded to inquiries and their plans:
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley
An outdoor ceremony is planned for 2 p.m. May 22 on the football field, with a rain date of 2 p.m. May 23, also outside.
Each graduate will receive two to three tickets for family to sit in the bleachers while the graduates sit on the track.
“We are excited to be able to offer an in-person graduation ceremony for our students,” Principal Chris Garrard said. “One way or another, we are determined to make this happen.”