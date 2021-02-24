On a day that had its dark moments, Jan. 6 ended with a bright spot of ministry in Gibson City. Barb and Dwaine Horsch and family, members of GC United Methodist Church, hosted an Epiphany Drive-Through at their family farm to collect donations for foster children and people living in homelessness.
Partnering with the local non-profit entity Handles of Hope, the drive-through raised awareness of the plight of these vulnerable groups and received donations to ease their suffering.
“Epiphany, the day we remember the magi’s visit to see the new king, seemed like the perfect time to ponder what the Holy Family was facing,” Horsch said. “The family was soon to become refugees themselves, fleeing from a ruthless ruler who feared losing his power. Today we have children being uprooted from their homes and placed in the strange land of a new home. And then there are the folks who don’t even have a home. What would they need for care and comfort? That’s where we come in. We can provide necessities and items of comfort.”
Handles of Hope co-founder Tina Whitehouse was overjoyed with Horsch’s initiative and the generosity of the local congregation and community.
“We received approximately $600 in supplies and another $600 in cash to help people in need,” added co-founder Jamie Brown-Nugent.
Handles of Hope serves people in Illinois and several surrounding states.
On this crisp, cold, clear winter night people in vehicles drove through the Horsch farm to bring their gifts. While there was no Holy Family, there was a stable, a manger, a mule, and donkeys. Volunteers were scattered along the lane huddled around firepits, representing those who live without shelter, as a reminder of the importance of the event.
“Like many other events this year, we tried to think of what was possible in light of a pandemic- to be Light,” Horsch reflected. “Judging by the collection, I think this worked!”