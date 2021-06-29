Gibson City – June 25, 2021– Apex Clean Energy and Ford Ridge Wind have awarded three new grants from the Ford Ridge Wind Community Grant Program. The funds are designed to support organizations and projects related to community development, health and recreation, environment, and education that benefit Ford County and the surrounding area.
The grantees for this round are the Community Resource & Counseling Center; the Paxton-Buckley-Loda Education Foundation; and the Sibley Area 4th of July.
Larelyn Cropek of the Community Resource & Counseling Center is grateful for the grant funding that will go toward the health of the community.
“Community Resource & Counseling Center extends sincere thanks to Apex Clean Energy for selecting us as a recipient of community health grant funds. Grant funding helps us, as a small community behavioral health provider, meet our mission of providing mental health and substance use treatment for community residents. Funding from the 2021 Ford Ridge community grant will be used for the purchase of equipment to expand and improve internet-based therapeutic behavioral health services, in turn helping improve the mental health of area residents.”
“The Paxton-Buckley-Loda Education Foundation is very excited to receive this award from the Ford Ridge Wind Community Grant. The Foundation’s mission is to provide our students and staff access to academic resources they need to become their best. The Ford Ridge Wind Community Grant funds will allow us to further our mission by supporting the Project Lead the Way (PLTW) program at Paxton-Buckley-Loda Junior High School,” says Joshua Houtzel of the Paxton-Buckley-Loda Education Foundation.
Jennifer Jamison of the Sibley Area 4th of July appreciates the donation. She says “The Sibley Area 4th of July committee is so thankful for the generous donation to our annual 4th of July celebration. The donation will help greatly with the cost of the fireworks.”
One of Ford Ridge Wind’s primary goals is to be a strong community partner and establish long-term relationships with local residents. Our Community Grant Program is one way that we can contribute to pressing community needs, help enrich lives, and make a meaningful impact at the local level. Apex Clean Energy awards these grants through its Community Grant Program on an ongoing basis. If you are interested in applying for funds, please visit www.fordridgewind.com/grant.