LOMBARD — Former Ford County Record sports editor Andrew Rosten is being honored as Media Relations Person of the Year by the Illinois Baseball Coaches Association.
The 2019 award will be presented to Rosten during the association’s annual Hall of Fame Dinner at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Westin Hotel in suburban Lombard.
Rosten, a Paxton resident, has been asked by the association to present a speech — which he has already prepared — and will be accompanied at the event by family and friends.
“My mom and dad at least,” Rosten said Tuesday.
Rosten is the 32nd person to be named the Illinois Baseball Coaches Association’s Media Relations Person of the Year since 1987, when the annual award was established and presented to its first recipient, Keith Reinhard. Last year’s honoree was Randy Kindred of the The (Bloomington) Pantagraph.
“I’d like to thank all of my readers and supporters for all of their support and for being a part of some of the most fun times of my life,” Rosten said.
Also to be honored during Saturday’s Hall of Fame Dinner are the coach and player of the year in each of the Illinois High School Association’s four classes, the area coaches of the year in classes 1A through 4A, five Hall of Fame inductees and the winners of the President’s Award, Mike Herbert Distinguished Service Award, Bob Udell Umpire of the Year Award, Summer Coach of the Year Award, Tom Hull Scout of the Year Award and Assistant Coach of the Year Award.